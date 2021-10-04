On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wisconsin lists QB Mertz as questionable for Illinois game

STEVE MEGARGEE
October 4, 2021 1:20 pm
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is listing quarterback Graham Mertz as questionable for Saturday’s game at Illinois after a chest injury knocked him out of the weekend loss to Michigan.

Mertz didn’t return to the Michigan game after Daxton Hill sacked him early in the third quarter of the Wolverines’ 38-17 triumph. Mertz expressed optimism Monday that he’d be able to play against Illinois (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten).

“I was out there today,” Mertz said after practice. “I’ll just go with it day by day.”

Mertz was taken to the hospital for evaluation after his injury and got released later Saturday. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said all the test results were encouraging.

“I feel all right,” Mertz said. “I’m just kind of taking it day by day, getting treatment and trying to get better every day.”

Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) is trying to recover from its worst start since 1990 as the Badgers prepare to face one of their former head coaches for the first time in program history. Illinois coach Bret Bielema coached Wisconsin from 2006-12 before leaving for Arkansas.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

