Sports News

WNBA Glance

October 7, 2021 5:35 pm
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 1 .833
Connecticut 1 3 .250 3
New York 0 1 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 4 2 .667
Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 0 1 .000
Seattle 0 1 .000
Minnesota 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 79, Connecticut 69 (Playoffs, Game 4)

Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76 (Playoffs, Game 4)

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 5)

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

