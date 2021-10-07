WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Connecticut
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 79, Connecticut 69 (Playoffs, Game 4)
Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76 (Playoffs, Game 4)
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 5)
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments