WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) First Round Thursday, Sept. 23

No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64

No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82

Second Round Sunday, Sept 26

No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT

No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76

Semifinals (Best-of-5) No. 6 Chicago 3, No. 1 Connecticut 1

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT

Thursday, Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68

Sunday, Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69

No. 5 Phoenix 3, No. 2 Las Vegas 2

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90

Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91

Sunday, Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76

Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 84

Finals (Best-of-5) No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 5 Phoenix 1

Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Phoenix 91, Chicago 86, OT

Friday, Oct. 15: Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 17: Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

