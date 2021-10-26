World Series set to begin with Houston hosting Atlanta in Game 1

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:09 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-1, 3.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 216 strikeouts this postseason) Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, 3.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 125 strikeouts this postseason)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -132, Braves +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Framber Valdez and Houston will play Atlanta in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Astros were 51-30 on their home turf in 2021. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .443 this postseason, Yordan Alvarez leads them with a mark of .794, including seven extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Braves posted a record of 46-35 away from home in 2021. Atlanta has a team batting average of .250 this postseason, Eddie Rosario has led them with an average of .474, including five extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .558.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 179 hits and is batting .298.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Astros: .281 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves: .250 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Jake Meyers: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.