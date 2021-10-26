On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 6:44 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

Courmayeur, Italy

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

COURMAYEUR, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Courmayeur Ladies Open (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Xinyu Wang, China, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-1, 5-0, ret.

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Petra Martic (4), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Qinwen Zheng, China, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

