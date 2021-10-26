WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results

Tuesday
Courmayeur, Italy
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
COURMAYEUR, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Courmayeur Ladies Open (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Xinyu Wang, China, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-1, 5-0, ret.
Zheng Saisai, China, def. Petra Martic (4), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.
Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Qinwen Zheng, China, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
