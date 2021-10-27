WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results

Wednesday
Courmayeur, Italy
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
COURMAYEUR, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Courmayeur Ladies Open (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Dayana Yastremska (10), Ukraine, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Katarzyna Piter, Poland, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (1), Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-5, 10-5.
