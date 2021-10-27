On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results

October 27, 2021 7:32 am
Wednesday

Courmayeur, Italy

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

COURMAYEUR, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Courmayeur Ladies Open (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Dayana Yastremska (10), Ukraine, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Katarzyna Piter, Poland, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (1), Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-5, 10-5.

