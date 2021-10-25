On Air: Business of Government Hour
WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results

The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 6:47 am
< a min read
      

Monday

Courmayeur, Italy

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

COURMAYEUR, ITALY (AP) _ Results Monday from Courmayeur Ladies Open (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Dayana Yastremska (10), Ukraine, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Clara Tauson (5), Denmark, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

