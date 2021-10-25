WTA Courmayeur Ladies Open Results

Monday
Courmayeur, Italy
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
COURMAYEUR, ITALY (AP) _ Results Monday from Courmayeur Ladies Open (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Dayana Yastremska (10), Ukraine, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.
Clara Tauson (5), Denmark, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.
Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
