On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Tenerife Ladies Open Results

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 7:23 am
< a min read
      

Friday

Tenerife, Spain

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TENERIFE, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Tenerife Ladies Open (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alize Cornet, France, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Marta Kostyuk (3), Ukraine, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
10|18 Distributed Energy Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon