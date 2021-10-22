WTA Tenerife Ladies Open Results

Friday
Tenerife, Spain
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TENERIFE, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Tenerife Ladies Open (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Alize Cornet, France, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Lyudmyla Kichenok and Marta Kostyuk (3), Ukraine, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-3, 6-3.
