WTA Transylvania Open Results

Sunday

At Arenele BNR

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Transylvania Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara, Romania, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (2), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-1, 11-9.

