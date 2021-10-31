On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Transylvania Open Results

The Associated Press
October 31, 2021 11:04 am
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Arenele BNR

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Transylvania Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara, Romania, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (2), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-1, 11-9.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore