WTA Transylvania Open Results

Sunday
At Arenele BNR
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Transylvania Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara, Romania, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (2), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-1, 11-9.
