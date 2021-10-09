On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wynn rushes for 206 yards, 3 TDs, Furman tops Wofford 42-20

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 7:58 pm
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Devin Wynn rushed for 206 yards and scored three touchdowns as Furman defeated Wofford 42-20 on Saturday.

The Paladins (3-2. 1-1 Southern Conference) climbed out of a 10-0 hole with a 21-point second quarter and outscored Wofford 21-3 after halftime to win going away.

Freshman Jace Wilson made his first career start, in place of Hamp Sisson, completing 14 of 23 passes for 189 yards and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Wynn to end the first half with Furman on top 21-17.

Ryan DeLuca added a 7-yard touchdown run for Furman midway through the third quarter and Wynn and Wayne Anderson put the game away with TD runs of 7 and 6 yards, respectively.

The Terriers (1-4, 0-3) were led by Irvin Mulligan with 126 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Peyton Derrick was 7-of-15 passing with a touchdown. Mulligan found a seam up the middle for a 72-yard scoring run that gave Wofford a 7-0 lead.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|7 Women of Color STEM Digital Conference
10|10 `Smith vs Fowler` Full Fight Live...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard, Marines, NATO convene for environmental panel