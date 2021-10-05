On Air: Panel Discussions
Yankees add Allen, Brantly to roster for AL wild-card game

The Associated Press
October 5, 2021 12:21 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Outfielder Greg Allen was added to the New York Yankees’ roster for Tuesday night’s AL wild-card game against Boston along with Rob Brantly as a third catcher.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-hander Brody Koerner were designated for assignment to open roster spots.

With ace Gerrit Cole on the mound, Kyle Higashioka will be behind the plate. Manager Aaron Boone said starting catcher Gary Sánchez will not be his designated hitter, leaving Sánchez to begin the game on the bench along with Brantly, who was 3 for 20 in six games with the Yankees this season.

Allen is speedy and could be used as a pinch runner.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

