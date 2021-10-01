Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Zardes leads Columbus against Philadelphia after 2-goal outing

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Columbus Crew (9-11-7) vs. Philadelphia Union (10-7-9)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -167, Columbus +436, Draw +304; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus plays Philadelphia after Gyasi Zardes totaled two goals against Montreal.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Union put together a 14-4-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 10-0-1 in home matches. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Alejandro Bedoya (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

Columbus: Eloy Room (injured), Perry Kitchen (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Pedro Santos (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game