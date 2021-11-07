Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2021 Gold Glove Winners

The Associated Press
November 7, 2021 9:24 pm
< a min read
      
American League

P — Dallas Keuchel, Chicago

C — Sean Murphy, Oakland

1B — Yuli Gurriel, Houston

2B — Marcus Semien, Toronto

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland

SS — Carlos Correa, Astros

LF — Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City

CF — Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City

RF — Joey Gallo, Texas

National League

P — Max Fried, Atlanta

C — Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh

1B — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis

        Read more: Sports News

2B — Tommy Edman, St. Louis

3B — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

SS — Brandon Crawford, San Francisco

LF — Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis

CF — Harrison Bader, St. Louis.

RF — Adam Duvall, Atlanta

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week