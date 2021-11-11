2021 Silver Slugger Team

|Presented by Louisville Slugger
Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City
First base — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto
Second base — Marcus Semien, Toronto
Third base — Rafael Devers, Boston
Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston
Outfield — Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto
Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York
Outfield — Cedric Mullins, Baltimore
Designated hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
Catcher — Buster Posey, San Francisco
First base — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
Second base — Ozzie Albies, Atlanta
Third base — Austin Riley, Atlanta
Shortstop — Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego
Outfield — Juan Soto, Washington
Outfield — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia
Outfield — Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati
Pitcher — Max Fried, Atlanta
