2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FINAL ROUND Top three teams qualify Fourth-place team advances to intercontinental playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Mexico 6 4 2 0 10 3 14 United States 6 3 2 1 9 4 11 Canada 6 2 4 0 10 4 10 Panama 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 Costa Rica 6 1 3 2 4 5 6 Jamaica 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 El Salvador 6 1 2 3 2 7 5 Honduras 5 0 3 3 2 10 3 Friday, Nov. 12 At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. Panama, 8:05 p.m.

At Edmonton, Alberta

Canada vs. Costa Rica, 9:05 p.m.

At Cincinnati

United States vs. Mexico, 9:10 p.m.

At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Jamaica, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 At Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. United States, 5 p.m.

At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Honduras, 8:05 p.m.

At Edmonton, Alberta

Canada vs. Mexico, 9:05 p.m.

At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. El Salvador, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Honduras vs. Canada

United States vs. El Salvador

Costa Rica vs. Panama

Jamaica vs. Mexico

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

Canada vs. United States

Honduras vs. El Salvador

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Panama vs. Jamaica

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

El Salvador vs. Canada

United States vs. Honduras

Mexico vs. Panama

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Costa Rica vs. Canada

Panama vs. Honduras

Jamaica vs. El Salvador

Mexico vs. United States

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Canada vs. Jamaica

Honduras vs. Mexico

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica

United States vs. Panama

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Panama vs. Canada

Jamaica vs. Honduras

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Costa Rica vs. United States

EUROPE Winners qualify Second-place teams advance to European playoffs along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Serbia 7 5 2 0 16 8 17 Portugal 6 5 1 0 16 4 16 Luxembourg 6 2 0 4 5 14 6 Ireland 6 1 2 3 8 8 5 Azerbaijan 7 0 1 6 4 15 1 Thursday, Nov. 11 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. Luxembourg, noon

At Dublin, Ireland

Ireland vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 At Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

At Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Sweden 6 5 0 1 12 3 15 Spain 6 4 1 1 13 5 13 Greece 6 2 3 1 7 6 9 Georgia 7 1 1 5 4 12 4 Kosovo 7 1 1 5 4 14 4 Thursday, Nov. 11 At Batumi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Sweden, noon

At Athens, Greece

Greece vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 At Athens, Greece

Greece vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m.

At Barcelona, Spain

Spain vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Italy 6 4 2 0 12 1 14 Switzerland 6 4 2 0 10 1 14 Bulgaria 7 2 2 3 6 10 8 Northern Ireland 6 1 2 3 5 7 5 Lithuania 7 1 0 6 4 18 3 Friday, Nov. 12 At Rome

Italy vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m.

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.

At Lucerne, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts France 6 3 3 0 8 3 12 Ukraine 7 1 6 0 9 8 9 Finland 6 2 2 2 7 7 8 Bosnia-Herz. 6 1 4 1 8 7 7 Kazakhstan 7 0 3 4 5 12 3 Saturday, Nov. 13 At Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Finland, 9 a.m.

At Saint-Denis, France

France vs. Kazakhstan, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 At Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.

At Helsinki, Finland

Finland vs. France, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Belgium 6 5 1 0 21 4 16 Czech Republic 7 3 2 2 12 9 11 Wales 6 3 2 1 8 7 11 Estonia 6 1 1 4 8 16 4 Belarus 7 1 0 6 6 19 3 Saturday, Nov. 13 At Brussels

Belgium vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m.

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 At Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m.

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Denmark 8 8 0 0 27 0 24 Scotland 8 5 2 1 13 7 17 Israel 8 4 1 3 18 15 13 Austria 8 3 1 4 11 14 10 Faeroe Islands 8 1 1 6 4 17 4 Moldova 8 0 1 7 4 24 1

q-qualified

Friday, Nov. 12 At Klagenfurt, Austria

Austria vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m.

At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Faeroe Islands, 2:45 p.m.

At Chisinau, Moldova,

Moldova vs. Scotland, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 At Klagenfurt, Austria

Austria vs. Moldova, 2:45 p.m.

At Netanya, Israel

Israel vs. Faeroe Islands, 2:45 p.m.

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Denmark, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Netherlands 8 6 1 1 29 6 19 Norway 8 5 2 1 15 6 17 Turkey 8 4 3 1 19 15 15 Montenegro 8 3 2 3 11 11 11 Latvia 8 1 2 5 8 13 5 Gibraltar 8 0 0 8 3 34 0 Saturday, Nov. 13 At Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Latvia, noon

At Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey vs. Gibraltar, noon

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 At Gibraltar

Gibraltar vs. Latvia, 2:45 p.m.

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m.

At Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Russia 8 6 1 1 13 5 19 Croatia 8 5 2 1 13 3 17 Slovakia 8 2 4 2 9 8 10 Slovenia 8 3 1 4 9 9 10 Malta 8 1 2 5 8 17 5 Cyprus 8 1 2 5 3 13 5 Thursday, Nov. 11 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Russia vs. Cyprus, noon

At Ta’Qali, Malta

Malta vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m.

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Slovenia, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 At Split, Croatia

Croatia vs. Russia, 9 a.m.

At Ta’Qali, Malta

Malta vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m.

At Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Cyprus, 9 a.m.

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts England 8 6 2 0 24 3 20 Poland 8 5 2 1 25 8 17 Albania 8 5 0 3 11 7 15 Hungary 8 3 2 3 13 12 11 Andorra 8 2 0 6 7 19 6 San Marino 8 0 0 8 1 32 0 Friday, Nov. 12 At Andorra La Vella, Andorra

Andorra vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m.

At London

England vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m.

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. San Marino, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 At Tirana, Albania

Albania vs. Andorra, 2:45 p.m.

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m.

At San Marino

San Marino vs. England, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Germany 8 7 0 1 23 3 21 Romania 8 4 1 3 11 8 13 North Macedonia 8 3 3 2 15 10 12 Armenia 8 3 3 2 8 11 12 Iceland 8 2 2 4 11 15 8 Liechtenstein 8 0 1 7 2 23 1

q-qualified

Thursday, Nov. 11 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. North Macedonia, noon

At Wolfsburg, Germany

Germany vs. Liechtenstein, 2:45 p.m.

At Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Iceland, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Germany, noon

At Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. Romania, noon

At Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia vs. Iceland, noon

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 11 10 1 0 26 4 31 Argentina 11 7 4 0 19 6 25 Ecuador 12 5 2 5 20 13 17 Colombia 12 3 7 2 16 16 16 Uruguay 12 4 4 4 14 17 16 Chile 12 3 4 5 14 14 12 Bolivia 12 3 3 6 17 25 12 Paraguay 12 2 6 4 9 17 12 Peru 12 3 2 7 10 19 11 Venezuela 12 2 1 9 8 22 7 Thursday, Nov. 11 At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 4 p.m.

At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Chile, 6 p.m.

At São Paulo, Brazil

Brazil vs. Colombia, 7:30 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Argentina, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Uruguay, 3 p.m.

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m.

At Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Peru, 6 p.m.

At San Juan, Argentina

Argentina vs. Brazil, 6:30 p.m.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Ecuador, 7:15 p.m.

ASIA THIRD ROUND Top two teams in each group qualify Third-place teams advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Iran 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 South Korea 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 Lebanon 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 Utd Arab Emir. 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 Iraq 4 0 3 1 2 5 3 Syria 4 0 1 3 4 7 1 Thursday, Nov. 11 At Sidon, Lebanon

Lebanon vs. Iran, 7 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Iraq vs. Syria, noon

At Goyang, South Korea

South Korea vs. United Arab Emirates, 6 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 At Doha, Qatar

Iraq vs. South Korea, 10 a.m.

At Sidon, Lebanon

Lebanon vs. United Arab Emirates, 7 a.m.

At Amman, Jordan

Syria vs. Iran, 11 a.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Saudi Arabia 4 4 0 0 8 3 12 Australia 4 3 0 1 8 3 9 Oman 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 Japan 4 2 0 2 3 3 6 China 4 1 0 3 5 9 3 Vietnam 4 0 0 4 4 10 0 Thursday, Nov. 11 At Parramatta, Australia

Australia vs. Saudi Arabia, 4:05 a.m.

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China vs. Oman, 10 a.m.

At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam vs. Japan, 7 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam vs. Saudi Arabia, 7 a.m.

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China vs. Australia, 10 a.m.

At Muscat, Oman

Oman vs. Japan, 11 a.m.

AFRICA SECOND ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Algeria 4 3 1 0 19 2 10 Burkina Faso 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 Niger 4 1 0 3 5 14 3 Djibouti 4 0 0 4 2 18 0 Friday, Nov. 12 At Cairo

Djibouti vs. Algeria, 8 a.m.

At Marrakesh, Morocco

Burkina Faso vs. Niger, 8 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 At Niamey, Niger

Niger vs. Djibouti, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 At Blida, Algeria

Algeria vs. Burkina Faso, 11 a.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Tunisia 4 3 1 0 8 0 10 Equatorial Guinea 4 2 1 1 4 4 7 Zambia 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 Mauritania 4 0 1 3 1 6 1 Saturday, Nov. 13 At Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia vs. Mauritania, 8 a.m.

At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea vs. Tunisia, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 At Radès, Tunisia

Tunisia vs. Zambia, 2 p.m.

At Nouakchott, Mauritania

Mauritania vs. Equatorial Guinea, 2 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Nigeria 4 3 0 1 6 2 9 Cape Verde 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 Cent. Afr. Republic 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 Liberia 4 1 0 3 2 5 3 Saturday, Nov. 13 At Mindelo, Cape Verde

Cape Verde vs. Central African Republic, 11 a.m.

At Tangier, Morocco

Liberia vs. Nigeria, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Liberia vs. Central African Republic, 11 a.m.

At Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria vs. Cape Verde, 11 a.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Ivory Coast 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 Cameroon 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 Malawi 4 1 0 3 2 7 3 Mozambique 4 0 1 3 1 5 1 Saturday, Nov. 13 At Soweto, South Africa

Malawi vs. Cameroon, 8 a.m.

At Cotonou, Benin

Ivory Coast vs. Mozambique, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 At Cotonou, Benin

Mozambique vs. Malawi, 8 a.m.

At Limbe, Cameroon

Cameroon vs. Ivory Coast, 2 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Mali 4 3 1 0 7 0 10 Uganda 4 2 2 0 2 0 8 Kenya 4 0 2 2 1 7 2 Rwanda 4 0 1 3 1 4 1 Thursday, Nov. 11 At Kampala, Uganda

Uganda vs. Kenya, 8 a.m.

At Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda vs. Mali, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 At Agadir, Morocco

Mali vs. Uganda, 11 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 At Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya vs. Rwanda, 8 a.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Egypt 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 Libya 4 2 0 2 3 5 6 Gabon 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 Angola 4 1 0 3 3 5 3 Friday, Nov. 12 At Franceville, Gabon

Gabon vs. Libya, 11 a.m.

At Luanda, Angola

Angola vs. Egypt, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 At Borg El Arab, Egypt

Egypt vs. Gabon, 8 a.m.

At Benghazi, Libya

Libya vs. Angola, 8 a.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts South Africa 4 3 1 0 5 1 10 Ghana 4 3 0 1 5 2 9 Ethiopia 4 1 0 3 2 5 3 Zimbabwe 4 0 1 3 1 5 1 Thursday, Nov. 11 At Soweto, South Africa

Ethiopia vs. Ghana, 8 a.m.

At Johannesburg

South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 At Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe vs. Ethiopia, 8 a.m.

At Cape Coast, Ghana

Ghana vs. South Africa, 2 p.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Senegal 4 4 0 0 12 3 12 Togo 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 Namibia 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 Republic of Congo 4 0 2 2 4 7 2

a-advanced to third round

Thursday, Nov. 11 At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo vs. Namibia, 11 a.m.

At Lomé, Togo

Togo vs. Senegal, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 At Thiès, Senegal

Senegal vs. Republic of Congo, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 At Soweto, South Africa

Namibia vs. Togo, 8 a.m.

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Morocco 4 4 0 0 14 1 12 Guinea-Bissau 4 1 1 2 5 11 4 Guinea 4 0 3 1 5 8 3 Sudan 4 0 2 2 5 9 2

a-advanced to third round

Friday, Nov. 12 At Conakry, Guinea

Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau, 11 a.m.

At Rabat, Morocco

Sudan vs. Morocco, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Guinea-Bissau vs. Sudan, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 At Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco vs. Guinea, 2 p.m.

GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts Tanzania 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 Benin 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 Dem. Rep. of Congo 4 1 2 1 4 3 5 Magadascar 4 1 0 3 3 6 3 Thursday, Nov. 11 At Cotonou, Benin

Benin vs. Madagascar, 8 a.m.

At Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania vs. Democratic Republic of Congo, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 At Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo vs. Benin, 8 a.m.

At Antananarivo, Madagascar

Madagascar vs. Tanzania, 8 a.m.

