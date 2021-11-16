Abilene Christian 80, Texas-Arlington 71, OT

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (1-2)

Simmons 1-5 1-4 3, Steele 2-9 0-0 6, Daniels 2-10 2-3 6, Miller 1-9 2-4 4, Morris 6-10 7-8 20, Mason 5-12 9-9 21, Allen 2-6 5-6 11, Cameron 2-5 1-2 5, Cadeaux de Dieu 0-0 2-2 2, Gai 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-67 29-38 80.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (1-2)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 4-4 2-2 10, Rojas 0-1 2-2 2, Azore 7-14 6-8 21, Levi 1-4 0-0 2, Castro 3-9 0-0 8, Hoiberg 2-3 5-6 10, Wilson 3-4 2-5 8, Elame 1-6 0-1 2, Mwamba 1-4 0-0 2, Young 1-1 0-0 3, Talbot 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-51 17-24 71.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 7-20 (Allen 2-2, Mason 2-3, Steele 2-5, Morris 1-3, Cameron 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Miller 0-2, Daniels 0-3), Texas-Arlington 6-14 (Castro 2-4, Hoiberg 1-1, Talbot 1-1, Young 1-1, Azore 1-5, Mwamba 0-1, Rojas 0-1). Fouled Out_Simmons. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 40 (Morris 9), Texas-Arlington 36 (Azore 8). Assists_Abilene Christian 13 (Miller 4), Texas-Arlington 16 (Levi 5). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 25, Texas-Arlington 30. A_1,480 (7,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.