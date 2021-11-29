Abilene Christian 88, Schreiner 47

SCHREINER (0-1)
Reichert Blume 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 1-3 0-0 2, Dehoyos 2-6 2-2 6, Ned 2-6 5-7 9, Gibson 3-5 0-1 8, Mackey 3-5 2-4 8, Alcocer 1-1 0-0 2, Reid 1-4 0-0 2, Cervantes 0-3 3-4 3, Evans 1-4 0-0 2, Caldwell 2-4 0-0 5, Maina 0-1 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, Maldonado 0-0 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 12-18 47.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (3-2)
Simmons 6-13 0-1 12, Steele 3-4 1-1 7, Mason 0-2 2-2 2, Miller 2-3 2-2 6, Morris 1-5 3-3 5, McLaughlin 5-6 0-0 13, Cameron 5-7 2-2 12, Daniels 3-5 0-0 7, Jackson 2-6 0-0 5, Smith 1-5 1-2 3, I.Allen 2-3 0-0 5, Cadeaux de Dieu 2-3 0-0 4, Gai 2-5 3-3 7. Totals 34-67 14-16 88.
Halftime_Abilene Christian 48-18. 3-Point Goals_Schreiner 3-20 (Gibson 2-4, Caldwell 1-2, Maina 0-1, Ned 0-1, Reichert Blume 0-1, Russell 0-1, Dehoyos 0-2, Evans 0-2, Cervantes 0-3, Reid 0-3), Abilene Christian 6-21 (McLaughlin 3-4, I.Allen 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Daniels 1-3, Cameron 0-1, Mason 0-1, Steele 0-1, Morris 0-2, Simmons 0-2, Smith 0-4). Rebounds_Schreiner 23 (Ross 7), Abilene Christian 33 (Cameron 7). Assists_Schreiner 6 (Reichert Blume, Dehoyos 2), Abilene Christian 19 (Simmons 4). Total Fouls_Schreiner 19, Abilene Christian 21. A_605 (1,000).
