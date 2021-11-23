Abmas leads Oral Roberts past Rogers State 91-31

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 23 points as Oral Roberts romped past Rogers State 91-31 on Tuesday night.

Issac McBride had 17 points for Oral Roberts (3-2). Elijah Lufile added 10 points. Sir Issac Herron had seven rebounds.

Gerren Jackson had eight points for the Hillcats.

