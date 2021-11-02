AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 7 5 0 2 0 12 24 17 WB/Scranton 7 5 1 0 1 11 17 15 Hartford 8 5 2 1 0 11 21 15 Hershey 7 4 1 1 1 10 19 17 Bridgeport 8 3 3 0 2 8 20 23 Charlotte 7 3 3 1 0 7 21 22 Providence 7 2 3 1 1 6 15 24 Lehigh Valley 7 0 5 2 0 2 10 21

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 8 4 1 1 2 11 24 22 Syracuse 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 22 Laval 8 4 3 1 0 9 30 24 Utica 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 6 Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 27 27 Toronto 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 24 Belleville 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 13 Iowa 6 4 2 0 0 8 21 14 Manitoba 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 19 Texas 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 14 Grand Rapids 7 2 4 0 1 5 18 22 Rockford 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 27 Milwaukee 5 1 4 0 0 2 13 20

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 7 6 0 0 1 13 27 15 Stockton 5 4 0 1 0 9 19 10 Bakersfield 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 20 Abbotsford 7 3 2 2 0 8 19 21 Henderson 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 18 Tucson 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18 San Jose 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12 Colorado 7 1 5 0 1 3 25 34 San Diego 5 1 4 0 0 2 14 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

