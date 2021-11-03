On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 7 5 0 2 0 12 24 17
WB/Scranton 7 5 1 0 1 11 17 15
Hartford 8 5 2 1 0 11 21 15
Hershey 7 4 1 1 1 10 19 17
Bridgeport 8 3 3 0 2 8 20 23
Charlotte 7 3 3 1 0 7 21 22
Providence 7 2 3 1 1 6 15 24
Lehigh Valley 7 0 5 2 0 2 10 21

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cleveland 8 4 1 1 2 11 24 22
Syracuse 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 22
Laval 8 4 3 1 0 9 30 24
Utica 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 6
Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 27 27
Toronto 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 24
Belleville 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 13
Iowa 6 4 2 0 0 8 21 14
Manitoba 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 19
Texas 7 3 4 0 0 6 17 16
Grand Rapids 7 2 4 0 1 5 18 22
Rockford 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 27
Milwaukee 5 1 4 0 0 2 13 20

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 7 6 0 0 1 13 27 15
Stockton 5 4 0 1 0 9 19 10
Bakersfield 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 20
Abbotsford 7 3 2 2 0 8 19 21
Henderson 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 18
Tucson 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18
San Jose 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12
Colorado 8 2 5 0 1 5 27 35
San Diego 5 1 4 0 0 2 14 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 2, Texas 1

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS officer swears in 29 new citizens dressed as Uncle Sam