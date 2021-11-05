AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|28
|19
|Springfield
|7
|5
|0
|2
|0
|12
|24
|17
|WB/Scranton
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|17
|19
|Hershey
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|19
|17
|Bridgeport
|9
|3
|4
|0
|2
|8
|24
|30
|Charlotte
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|21
|22
|Providence
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|15
|24
|Lehigh Valley
|8
|1
|5
|2
|0
|4
|14
|21
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|9
|4
|2
|1
|2
|11
|26
|28
|Rochester
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|32
|34
|Toronto
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|25
|25
|Syracuse
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|22
|Laval
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|30
|24
|Utica
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
|6
|Belleville
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|28
|33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|25
|13
|Iowa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|21
|14
|Manitoba
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|20
|19
|Texas
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|18
|20
|Grand Rapids
|7
|2
|4
|0
|1
|5
|18
|22
|Rockford
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|16
|27
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|13
|20
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|8
|7
|0
|0
|1
|15
|32
|17
|Stockton
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|11
|23
|11
|Bakersfield
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|20
|20
|Abbotsford
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|19
|21
|Henderson
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|21
|23
|Colorado
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|31
|36
|Tucson
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|18
|San Jose
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|13
|16
|San Diego
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|14
|23
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Belleville 6, Cleveland 2
Hartford 7, Bridgeport 4
Toronto 4, Rochester 1
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
