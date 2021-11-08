AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|10
|7
|1
|2
|0
|16
|34
|25
|Hartford
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|34
|25
|Hershey
|10
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|26
|26
|WB/Scranton
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|22
|29
|Providence
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|24
|26
|Bridgeport
|11
|4
|5
|0
|2
|10
|28
|36
|Charlotte
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|31
|30
|Lehigh Valley
|10
|2
|6
|2
|0
|6
|22
|31
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|30
|13
|Cleveland
|10
|4
|2
|1
|3
|12
|28
|31
|Syracuse
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|28
|Rochester
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|32
|34
|Toronto
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|27
|30
|Laval
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|32
|32
|Belleville
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|31
|35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|30
|20
|Manitoba
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|29
|26
|Iowa
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|28
|25
|Grand Rapids
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|26
|28
|Texas
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|30
|30
|Milwaukee
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|22
|27
|Rockford
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|21
|32
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|10
|9
|0
|0
|1
|19
|42
|23
|Stockton
|8
|7
|0
|1
|0
|15
|28
|14
|Henderson
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|27
|25
|Bakersfield
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|25
|29
|Colorado
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|37
|42
|Abbotsford
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|26
|San Jose
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|23
|28
|Tucson
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|18
|24
|San Diego
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|28
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 3
Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2
Hershey 5, Springfield 3
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 2
Rockford 4, Manitoba 3
Utica 4, Laval 2
Ontario 4, Colorado 3
San Jose 7, Texas 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
