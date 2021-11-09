On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 10 7 1 2 0 16 34 25
Hartford 11 7 3 1 0 15 34 25
Hershey 10 5 2 2 1 13 26 26
WB/Scranton 10 5 4 0 1 11 22 29
Providence 9 4 3 1 1 10 24 26
Bridgeport 11 4 5 0 2 10 28 36
Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 30
Lehigh Valley 10 2 6 2 0 6 22 31

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 7 7 0 0 0 14 30 13
Cleveland 10 4 2 1 3 12 28 31
Syracuse 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28
Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 32 34
Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 27 30
Laval 10 4 5 1 0 9 32 32
Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 20
Manitoba 10 5 4 1 0 11 29 26
Iowa 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 25
Grand Rapids 9 4 4 0 1 9 26 28
Texas 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 30
Milwaukee 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 27
Rockford 8 3 5 0 0 6 21 32

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 10 9 0 0 1 19 42 23
Stockton 8 7 0 1 0 15 28 14
Henderson 9 5 3 1 0 11 27 25
Bakersfield 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 29
Colorado 11 4 6 0 1 9 37 42
Abbotsford 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 26
San Jose 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 28
Tucson 8 3 4 1 0 7 18 24
San Diego 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran, Texas VA patient, celebrates 102nd birthday