AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|10
|7
|1
|2
|0
|16
|34
|25
|Hartford
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|34
|25
|Hershey
|10
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|26
|26
|WB/Scranton
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|22
|29
|Providence
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|24
|26
|Bridgeport
|11
|4
|5
|0
|2
|10
|28
|36
|Charlotte
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|31
|30
|Lehigh Valley
|10
|2
|6
|2
|0
|6
|22
|31
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|30
|13
|Cleveland
|10
|4
|2
|1
|3
|12
|28
|31
|Syracuse
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|28
|Rochester
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|32
|34
|Toronto
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|27
|30
|Laval
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|32
|32
|Belleville
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|31
|35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|30
|20
|Manitoba
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|29
|26
|Iowa
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|28
|25
|Grand Rapids
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|26
|28
|Texas
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|30
|30
|Milwaukee
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|22
|27
|Rockford
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|21
|32
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|10
|9
|0
|0
|1
|19
|42
|23
|Stockton
|8
|7
|0
|1
|0
|15
|28
|14
|Henderson
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|27
|25
|Bakersfield
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|25
|29
|Colorado
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|37
|42
|Abbotsford
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|26
|San Jose
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|23
|28
|Tucson
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|18
|24
|San Diego
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|28
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
