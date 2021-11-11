AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|11
|8
|1
|2
|0
|18
|38
|26
|Hartford
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|34
|25
|Hershey
|11
|5
|3
|2
|1
|13
|27
|30
|Bridgeport
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|12
|31
|37
|WB/Scranton
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|23
|34
|Providence
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|25
|30
|Charlotte
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|31
|30
|Lehigh Valley
|11
|3
|6
|2
|0
|8
|26
|32
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|16
|33
|14
|Rochester
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|37
|35
|Cleveland
|10
|4
|2
|1
|3
|12
|28
|31
|Laval
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|35
|32
|Syracuse
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|32
|34
|Toronto
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|27
|30
|Belleville
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|31
|38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|33
|29
|Chicago
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|30
|20
|Iowa
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|32
|28
|Grand Rapids
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|26
|28
|Texas
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|30
|30
|Milwaukee
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|25
|31
|Rockford
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|24
|36
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|10
|9
|0
|0
|1
|19
|42
|23
|Stockton
|9
|8
|0
|1
|0
|17
|33
|18
|Henderson
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|30
|31
|Bakersfield
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|29
|34
|Colorado
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|37
|42
|Abbotsford
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|26
|San Jose
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|23
|28
|Tucson
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|18
|24
|San Diego
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|25
|31
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Bridgeport 3, Syracuse 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1
Rochester 5, WB/Scranton 1
Springfield 4, Providence 1
Laval 3, Belleville 0
Iowa 4, Rockford 3
Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3
Stockton 5, Bakersfield 4
San Diego 6, Henderson 3
Thursday’s Games
Utica 3, Syracuse 1
Friday’s Games
Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utica at Laval, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Utica at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Comments