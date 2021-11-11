AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 11 8 1 2 0 18 38 26 Hartford 11 7 3 1 0 15 34 25 Hershey 11 5 3 2 1 13 27 30 Bridgeport 12 5 5 0 2 12 31 37 WB/Scranton 11 5 5 0 1 11 23 34 Providence 10 4 4 1 1 10 25 30 Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 30 Lehigh Valley 11 3 6 2 0 8 26 32

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 8 8 0 0 0 16 33 14 Rochester 9 6 3 0 0 12 37 35 Cleveland 10 4 2 1 3 12 28 31 Laval 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 32 Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 32 34 Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 27 30 Belleville 11 4 7 0 0 8 31 38

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 11 6 4 1 0 13 33 29 Chicago 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 20 Iowa 9 5 3 1 0 11 32 28 Grand Rapids 9 4 4 0 1 9 26 28 Texas 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 30 Milwaukee 9 3 5 1 0 7 25 31 Rockford 9 3 5 1 0 7 24 36

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 10 9 0 0 1 19 42 23 Stockton 9 8 0 1 0 17 33 18 Henderson 10 5 4 1 0 11 30 31 Bakersfield 10 4 4 1 1 10 29 34 Colorado 11 4 6 0 1 9 37 42 Abbotsford 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 26 San Jose 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 28 Tucson 8 3 4 1 0 7 18 24 San Diego 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 31

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

Rochester 5, WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 4, Providence 1

Laval 3, Belleville 0

Iowa 4, Rockford 3

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3

Stockton 5, Bakersfield 4

San Diego 6, Henderson 3

Thursday’s Games

Utica 3, Syracuse 1

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Laval, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

