On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:09 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 11 8 1 2 0 18 38 26
Hartford 11 7 3 1 0 15 34 25
Hershey 11 5 3 2 1 13 27 30
Bridgeport 12 5 5 0 2 12 31 37
WB/Scranton 11 5 5 0 1 11 23 34
Providence 10 4 4 1 1 10 25 30
Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 30
Lehigh Valley 11 3 6 2 0 8 26 32

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 8 8 0 0 0 16 33 14
Rochester 9 6 3 0 0 12 37 35
Cleveland 10 4 2 1 3 12 28 31
Laval 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 32
Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 32 34
Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 27 30
Belleville 11 4 7 0 0 8 31 38

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 11 6 4 1 0 13 33 29
Chicago 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 20
Iowa 9 5 3 1 0 11 32 28
Grand Rapids 9 4 4 0 1 9 26 28
Texas 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 30
Milwaukee 9 3 5 1 0 7 25 31
Rockford 9 3 5 1 0 7 24 36

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 10 9 0 0 1 19 42 23
Stockton 9 8 0 1 0 17 33 18
Henderson 10 5 4 1 0 11 30 31
Bakersfield 10 4 4 1 1 10 29 34
Colorado 11 4 6 0 1 9 37 42
Abbotsford 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 26
San Jose 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 28
Tucson 8 3 4 1 0 7 18 24
San Diego 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 31

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Rochester 5, WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 4, Providence 1

Laval 3, Belleville 0

Iowa 4, Rockford 3

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3

Stockton 5, Bakersfield 4

San Diego 6, Henderson 3

Thursday’s Games

Utica 3, Syracuse 1

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Laval, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Centennial commemoration event held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery