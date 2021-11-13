On Air: Motley Fool Money
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 12 8 2 2 0 18 42 32
Hartford 12 8 3 1 0 17 40 29
Hershey 11 5 3 2 1 13 27 30
WB/Scranton 13 6 6 0 1 13 25 39
Bridgeport 13 5 5 1 2 13 35 42
Providence 11 5 4 1 1 12 31 33
Charlotte 11 5 5 1 0 11 36 32
Lehigh Valley 12 3 7 2 0 8 29 38

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 9 9 0 0 0 18 38 17
Rochester 11 7 4 0 0 14 44 39
Cleveland 12 5 3 1 3 14 32 38
Laval 13 6 6 1 0 13 43 41
Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 32 34
Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 27 30
Belleville 11 4 7 0 0 8 31 38

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 9 7 2 0 0 14 34 21
Manitoba 12 6 5 1 0 13 33 31
Iowa 9 5 3 1 0 11 32 28
Grand Rapids 10 5 4 0 1 11 28 28
Texas 11 4 6 0 1 9 31 32
Milwaukee 9 3 5 1 0 7 25 31
Rockford 10 3 6 1 0 7 25 40

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 10 9 0 1 0 19 36 20
Ontario 11 9 1 0 1 19 46 31
Bakersfield 11 5 4 1 1 12 31 35
Henderson 11 5 4 1 1 12 32 34
Colorado 12 5 6 0 1 11 39 43
Abbotsford 10 4 4 2 0 10 29 27
Tucson 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 28
San Jose 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 35
San Diego 9 3 5 1 0 7 26 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 0

Laval 5, Bridgeport 4

Cleveland 4, Rochester 3

Hartford 6, Springfield 4

Providence 6, Lehigh Valley 3

WB/Scranton 2, Charlotte 1

Chicago 4, Rockford 1

Colorado 2, Texas 1

Tucson 8, Ontario 4

Abbotsford 7, San Jose 1

Bakersfield 2, San Diego 1

Stockton 3, Henderson 2

Saturday’s Games

Utica 5, Laval 3

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 0

Rochester 4, Cleveland 0

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

