AHL Glance

November 15, 2021 10:09 am
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 13 9 2 2 0 20 44 33
Hartford 13 9 3 1 0 19 42 30
Hershey 13 6 4 2 1 15 34 39
Charlotte 12 6 5 1 0 13 41 34
Providence 12 5 4 2 1 13 32 35
WB/Scranton 13 6 6 0 1 13 25 39
Bridgeport 14 5 6 1 2 13 37 45
Lehigh Valley 13 3 7 3 0 9 30 40

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 10 10 0 0 0 20 42 18
Rochester 11 7 4 0 0 14 44 39
Toronto 11 7 4 0 0 14 34 32
Cleveland 12 5 3 1 3 14 32 38
Laval 13 6 6 1 0 13 43 41
Syracuse 12 5 5 1 1 12 36 39
Belleville 13 5 8 0 0 10 35 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 11 7 3 1 0 15 41 31
Chicago 11 7 3 1 0 15 36 28
Manitoba 13 7 5 1 0 15 39 33
Grand Rapids 11 5 5 0 1 11 30 34
Texas 12 5 6 0 1 11 35 35
Rockford 10 3 6 1 0 7 25 40
Milwaukee 11 3 7 1 0 7 28 40

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 12 10 1 0 1 21 52 34
Stockton 11 9 0 2 0 20 39 24
Bakersfield 12 6 4 1 1 14 35 37
Henderson 12 6 4 1 1 14 36 37
Colorado 13 5 6 0 2 12 42 47
Abbotsford 11 4 4 2 1 11 31 30
San Jose 9 4 4 1 0 9 27 37
Tucson 10 4 5 1 0 9 29 34
San Diego 10 3 6 1 0 7 28 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Utica 4, Belleville 1

Iowa 4, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 2, Chicago 1

Charlotte 5, Hershey 2

San Jose 3, Abbotsford 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

