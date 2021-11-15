AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|13
|9
|2
|2
|0
|20
|44
|33
|Hartford
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|42
|30
|Hershey
|13
|6
|4
|2
|1
|15
|34
|39
|Charlotte
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|41
|34
|Providence
|12
|5
|4
|2
|1
|13
|32
|35
|WB/Scranton
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|25
|39
|Bridgeport
|14
|5
|6
|1
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Lehigh Valley
|13
|3
|7
|3
|0
|9
|30
|40
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|20
|42
|18
|Rochester
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|44
|39
|Toronto
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|34
|32
|Cleveland
|12
|5
|3
|1
|3
|14
|32
|38
|Laval
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|43
|41
|Syracuse
|12
|5
|5
|1
|1
|12
|36
|39
|Belleville
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|35
|44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|41
|31
|Chicago
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|36
|28
|Manitoba
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|39
|33
|Grand Rapids
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|30
|34
|Texas
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|35
|35
|Rockford
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|25
|40
|Milwaukee
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|7
|28
|40
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|12
|10
|1
|0
|1
|21
|52
|34
|Stockton
|11
|9
|0
|2
|0
|20
|39
|24
|Bakersfield
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|35
|37
|Henderson
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|36
|37
|Colorado
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|42
|47
|Abbotsford
|11
|4
|4
|2
|1
|11
|31
|30
|San Jose
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|27
|37
|Tucson
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|29
|34
|San Diego
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|28
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Utica 4, Belleville 1
Iowa 4, Milwaukee 3
Toronto 2, Chicago 1
Charlotte 5, Hershey 2
San Jose 3, Abbotsford 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
