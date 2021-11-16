On Air: Innovation In Government
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 13 9 2 2 0 20 44 33
Hartford 13 9 3 1 0 19 42 30
Hershey 13 6 4 2 1 15 34 39
Charlotte 12 6 5 1 0 13 41 34
Providence 12 5 4 2 1 13 32 35
WB/Scranton 13 6 6 0 1 13 25 39
Bridgeport 14 5 6 1 2 13 37 45
Lehigh Valley 13 3 7 3 0 9 30 40

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 10 10 0 0 0 20 42 18
Rochester 11 7 4 0 0 14 44 39
Toronto 11 7 4 0 0 14 34 32
Cleveland 12 5 3 1 3 14 32 38
Laval 13 6 6 1 0 13 43 41
Syracuse 12 5 5 1 1 12 36 39
Belleville 13 5 8 0 0 10 35 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 11 7 3 1 0 15 41 31
Chicago 11 7 3 1 0 15 36 28
Manitoba 13 7 5 1 0 15 39 33
Grand Rapids 11 5 5 0 1 11 30 34
Texas 12 5 6 0 1 11 35 35
Rockford 10 3 6 1 0 7 25 40
Milwaukee 11 3 7 1 0 7 28 40

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 12 10 1 0 1 21 52 34
Stockton 11 9 0 2 0 20 39 24
Bakersfield 12 6 4 1 1 14 35 37
Henderson 12 6 4 1 1 14 36 37
Colorado 13 5 6 0 2 12 42 47
Abbotsford 11 4 4 2 1 11 31 30
San Jose 9 4 4 1 0 9 27 37
Tucson 10 4 5 1 0 9 29 34
San Diego 10 3 6 1 0 7 28 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

