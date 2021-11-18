AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|46
|33
|Springfield
|13
|9
|2
|2
|0
|20
|44
|33
|Charlotte
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|45
|37
|Hershey
|13
|6
|4
|2
|1
|15
|34
|39
|Providence
|12
|5
|4
|2
|1
|13
|32
|35
|WB/Scranton
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|25
|39
|Bridgeport
|15
|5
|7
|1
|2
|13
|40
|49
|Lehigh Valley
|14
|3
|8
|3
|0
|9
|33
|44
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|22
|45
|20
|Cleveland
|13
|6
|3
|1
|3
|16
|34
|39
|Toronto
|12
|7
|4
|0
|1
|15
|39
|38
|Laval
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|49
|46
|Rochester
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|46
|42
|Syracuse
|13
|5
|5
|2
|1
|13
|37
|41
|Belleville
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|35
|44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|38
|29
|Iowa
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|41
|31
|Manitoba
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|39
|33
|Grand Rapids
|12
|5
|5
|1
|1
|12
|31
|36
|Texas
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|35
|35
|Rockford
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|25
|40
|Milwaukee
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|7
|28
|40
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|12
|10
|1
|0
|1
|21
|52
|34
|Stockton
|11
|9
|0
|2
|0
|20
|39
|24
|Henderson
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|36
|37
|Bakersfield
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|38
|41
|Colorado
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|42
|47
|San Jose
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|31
|40
|Abbotsford
|11
|4
|4
|2
|1
|11
|31
|30
|Tucson
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|29
|34
|San Diego
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|28
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 2, Grand Rapids 1
Cleveland 2, Syracuse 1
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3
Laval 6, Toronto 5
Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Utica 3, Rochester 2
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 3
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tucson at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Copyright
