AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 14 10 3 1 0 21 46 33 Springfield 13 9 2 2 0 20 44 33 Charlotte 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 37 Hershey 13 6 4 2 1 15 34 39 Providence 12 5 4 2 1 13 32 35 WB/Scranton 13 6 6 0 1 13 25 39 Bridgeport 15 5 7 1 2 13 40 49 Lehigh Valley 14 3 8 3 0 9 33 44

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 11 11 0 0 0 22 45 20 Cleveland 13 6 3 1 3 16 34 39 Toronto 12 7 4 0 1 15 39 38 Laval 14 7 6 1 0 15 49 46 Rochester 12 7 5 0 0 14 46 42 Syracuse 13 5 5 2 1 13 37 41 Belleville 13 5 8 0 0 10 35 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 12 8 3 1 0 17 38 29 Iowa 11 7 3 1 0 15 41 31 Manitoba 13 7 5 1 0 15 39 33 Grand Rapids 12 5 5 1 1 12 31 36 Texas 12 5 6 0 1 11 35 35 Rockford 10 3 6 1 0 7 25 40 Milwaukee 11 3 7 1 0 7 28 40

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 12 10 1 0 1 21 52 34 Stockton 11 9 0 2 0 20 39 24 Henderson 12 6 4 1 1 14 36 37 Bakersfield 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 41 Colorado 13 5 6 0 2 12 42 47 San Jose 10 5 4 1 0 11 31 40 Abbotsford 11 4 4 2 1 11 31 30 Tucson 10 4 5 1 0 9 29 34 San Diego 10 3 6 1 0 7 28 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 2, Grand Rapids 1

Cleveland 2, Syracuse 1

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3

Laval 6, Toronto 5

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Utica 3, Rochester 2

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 3

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tucson at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

