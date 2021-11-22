On Air: For Your Benefit
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 16 12 2 2 0 26 56 40
Hartford 16 11 3 2 0 24 54 38
Hershey 15 7 5 2 1 17 41 48
WB/Scranton 15 7 6 0 2 16 32 45
Providence 14 6 5 2 1 15 35 39
Charlotte 15 7 7 1 0 15 48 45
Bridgeport 17 5 9 1 2 13 43 56
Lehigh Valley 16 3 8 4 1 11 39 52

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 13 13 0 0 0 26 54 24
Cleveland 15 8 3 1 3 20 45 45
Toronto 14 8 4 1 1 18 47 46
Rochester 14 8 6 0 0 16 54 51
Laval 15 7 7 1 0 15 51 51
Syracuse 14 5 6 2 1 13 38 46
Belleville 14 6 8 0 0 12 40 46

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 16 9 6 1 0 19 51 43
Chicago 14 8 4 1 1 18 43 38
Iowa 13 8 4 1 0 17 47 33
Grand Rapids 14 6 5 2 1 15 39 44
Texas 14 6 6 1 1 14 43 43
Rockford 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 45
Milwaukee 14 4 9 1 0 9 38 52

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 12 10 0 2 0 22 43 26
Ontario 13 10 2 0 1 21 54 38
Henderson 14 7 5 1 1 16 40 41
Bakersfield 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 41
Colorado 15 6 7 0 2 14 46 51
Abbotsford 11 4 4 2 1 11 31 30
Tucson 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 40
San Diego 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 41
San Jose 12 5 6 1 0 11 35 46

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Tucson 2, Iowa 1

Milwaukee 5, Manitoba 2

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Hershey 4, Charlotte 2

Stockton 4, Ontario 2

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd

Monday’s Games

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News

