AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 17 13 2 2 0 28 60 41 Hartford 16 11 3 2 0 24 54 38 WB/Scranton 16 8 6 0 2 18 35 47 Hershey 15 7 5 2 1 17 41 48 Charlotte 16 7 7 2 0 16 50 48 Providence 14 6 5 2 1 15 35 39 Bridgeport 18 5 10 1 2 13 44 60 Lehigh Valley 16 3 8 4 1 11 39 52

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 13 13 0 0 0 26 54 24 Cleveland 15 8 3 1 3 20 45 45 Toronto 14 8 4 1 1 18 47 46 Rochester 14 8 6 0 0 16 54 51 Laval 15 7 7 1 0 15 51 51 Syracuse 14 5 6 2 1 13 38 46 Belleville 14 6 8 0 0 12 40 46

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 16 9 6 1 0 19 51 43 Chicago 14 8 4 1 1 18 43 38 Iowa 13 8 4 1 0 17 47 33 Grand Rapids 14 6 5 2 1 15 39 44 Texas 14 6 6 1 1 14 43 43 Rockford 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 45 Milwaukee 14 4 9 1 0 9 38 52

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 14 11 2 0 1 23 59 41 Stockton 13 10 1 2 0 22 46 31 Henderson 14 7 5 1 1 16 40 41 Bakersfield 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 41 Colorado 15 6 7 0 2 14 46 51 Abbotsford 11 4 4 2 1 11 31 30 Tucson 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 40 San Diego 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 41 San Jose 12 5 6 1 0 11 35 46

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton 3, Charlotte 2

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 1

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.