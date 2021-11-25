AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|17
|13
|2
|2
|0
|28
|60
|41
|Hartford
|16
|11
|3
|2
|0
|24
|54
|38
|Hershey
|16
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|45
|51
|Charlotte
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|54
|51
|WB/Scranton
|17
|8
|7
|0
|2
|18
|38
|51
|Providence
|15
|6
|5
|3
|1
|16
|38
|43
|Bridgeport
|18
|5
|10
|1
|2
|13
|44
|60
|Lehigh Valley
|16
|3
|8
|4
|1
|11
|39
|52
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|14
|13
|1
|0
|0
|26
|56
|28
|Cleveland
|15
|8
|3
|1
|3
|20
|45
|45
|Toronto
|14
|8
|4
|1
|1
|18
|47
|46
|Rochester
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|58
|53
|Laval
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|51
|51
|Belleville
|15
|7
|8
|0
|0
|14
|43
|48
|Syracuse
|15
|5
|7
|2
|1
|13
|40
|49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|51
|43
|Chicago
|14
|8
|4
|1
|1
|18
|43
|38
|Iowa
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|17
|47
|33
|Grand Rapids
|15
|7
|5
|2
|1
|17
|45
|47
|Texas
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|43
|43
|Rockford
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|34
|45
|Milwaukee
|15
|4
|10
|1
|0
|9
|41
|58
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|14
|11
|2
|0
|1
|23
|59
|41
|Stockton
|13
|10
|1
|2
|0
|22
|46
|31
|Henderson
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|40
|41
|Bakersfield
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|38
|41
|Colorado
|15
|6
|7
|0
|2
|14
|46
|51
|San Diego
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|39
|42
|Abbotsford
|11
|4
|4
|2
|1
|11
|31
|30
|Tucson
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|31
|40
|San Jose
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|36
|51
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Springfield 4, Bridgeport 1
Belleville 3, Syracuse 2
Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 3
Hershey 4, Providence 3
Rochester 4, Utica 2
Grand Rapids 6, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 5, San Jose 1
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 3 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
