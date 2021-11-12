Trending:
Aimaq carries Utah Valley over Antelope Valley 82-48

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 11:35 pm
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 25 points and 15 rebounds as Utah Valley easily beat Antelope Valley 82-48 on Friday night.

Aimaq made 11 of 14 shots.

Colby Leifson had 18 points for Utah Valley (1-1). Le’Tre Darthard added 12 points. Connor Harding had six rebounds.

Elias Ezenekwe had 8 points for the Pioneers.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

