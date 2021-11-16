Trending:
Aimaq lifts Utah Valley over Pepperdine 86-74 in OT

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 12:27 am
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime on Monday night.

Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) toutscored Pepperdine 15-3.

Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon added 14 points. Blaze Nield had seven assists.

Houston Mallette had 21 points for the Waves (1-2). Jan Zidek added 16 points. Jade’ Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

