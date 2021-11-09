Air Force and SD get season underway in Sioux Falls

Air Force (0-0) vs. South Dakota (0-0)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and South Dakota are tipping the 2021-22 season off. Air Force went 5-20 last year, while South Dakota ended up 14-11.

DID YOU KNOW: Air Force went 2-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those four games, the Falcons gave up 62.3 points per game while scoring 55.8 per matchup. South Dakota went 0-4 in non-conference play, averaging 60 points and allowing 76 per game in the process.

