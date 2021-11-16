Air Force faces Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-3) vs. Air Force (1-1)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force goes up against Texas Southern in an early season matchup. Texas Southern fell short in a 72-65 game at Washington on Monday. Air Force is coming off a 59-58 win over Tulsa on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Seniors John Walker III and Joirdon Karl Nicholas have led the Tigers. J. Walker has averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and two blocks while Nicholas has recorded 13.7 points and six rebounds per game. The Falcons have been led by Ethan Taylor and A.J. Walker, who have combined to score 22 points per contest.JUMPING FOR JOHN: J. Walker has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has scored 63 points per game and allowed 74 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 44.6 percent, ranking the Tigers 12th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Air Force stands at just 15.7 percent (ranked 286th).

