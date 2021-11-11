Air Force takes on Tulsa

Air Force (0-1) vs. Tulsa (1-0)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Air Force in an early season matchup. Air Force came up short in a 59-53 game to South Dakota on Thursday. Tulsa is coming off an 82-75 win at home over Northwestern State on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted identical 2-2 records against non-conference competition last season.

