Akron 102, Point Park 46

POINT PARK (0-1)
Stowe 2-8 0-0 6, Jhawar 2-6 0-0 4, Calloway 3-10 0-0 8, Flohr 0-3 0-0 0, Schifino 4-10 1-1 10, Cochran 1-3 0-2 2, Carrington 2-6 0-2 4, Sfanos 0-2 0-0 0, Van 1-3 2-2 4, Scott 2-5 0-0 4, Walker 1-1 2-3 4. Totals 18-57 5-10 46.
AKRON (1-1)
Ali 2-4 7-8 12, Freeman 8-12 2-3 18, Castaneda 6-9 0-0 17, Trimble 3-10 0-0 9, Walton 1-1 2-2 4, Dawson 4-8 0-0 12, Bandaogo 4-8 3-7 11, Clarke 1-9 1-2 3, Tribble 3-5 2-3 8, Kalle 3-3 0-0 6, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Wynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-72 17-25 102.
Halftime_Akron 50-14. 3-Point Goals_Point Park 5-19 (Calloway 2-4, Stowe 2-6, Schifino 1-2, Flohr 0-1, Scott 0-1, Van 0-1, Cochran 0-2, Sfanos 0-2), Akron 13-37 (Castaneda 5-8, Dawson 4-8, Trimble 3-10, Ali 1-3, Freeman 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Tribble 0-2, Clarke 0-4). Rebounds_Point Park 23 (Jhawar, Carrington 5), Akron 53 (Freeman 14). Assists_Point Park 7 (Jhawar 3), Akron 23 (Walton 6). Total Fouls_Point Park 22, Akron 14. A_2,022 (5,500).
