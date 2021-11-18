Akron 99, Wheeling Jesuit 38

WHEELING JESUIT (0-2)
Korte 2-5 3-3 7, A.Taylor 2-6 0-0 5, Gentry 1-5 0-0 3, Haines 4-9 0-0 9, Gabbert 0-6 0-0 0, Massey 1-4 3-3 5, Jenkins 0-2 1-2 1, Stoffer 1-1 0-0 3, Suddeth 0-0 0-0 0, Beale 1-5 0-0 2, Enyosiobi 0-2 0-0 0, Meriwether 0-1 1-2 1, Humphreys 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 12-47 10-12 38.
AKRON (2-1)
Ali 4-5 0-0 9, Freeman 7-10 1-1 15, Castaneda 2-5 3-4 9, Trimble 4-10 0-0 11, Walton 7-7 0-0 14, Dawson 2-4 0-2 5, Clarke 5-5 0-0 12, Tribble 1-3 1-2 3, Bandaogo 3-7 5-10 11, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Wynn 2-2 2-2 6, Kalle 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 39-63 12-22 99.
Halftime_Akron 49-19. 3-Point Goals_Wheeling Jesuit 4-18 (Haines 1-1, Stoffer 1-1, A.Taylor 1-2, Gentry 1-4, Massey 0-1, Meriwether 0-1, Beale 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Gabbert 0-4), Akron 9-22 (Trimble 3-8, Clarke 2-2, Castaneda 2-5, Ali 1-1, Dawson 1-3, Tribble 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Rebounds_Wheeling Jesuit 15 (Haines 3), Akron 42 (Freeman 13). Assists_Wheeling Jesuit 4 (Gentry 2), Akron 12 (Ali, Freeman 3). Total Fouls_Wheeling Jesuit 20, Akron 12. A_1,620 (5,500).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments