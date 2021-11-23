Akron meets App State in Gulf Coast Showcase

Akron (2-2) vs. App State (2-3)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and App State are set to face off in the Gulf Coast Showcase. App State lost 75-68 to Delaware in its most recent game, while Akron came up short in a 63-43 game against Fordham in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: App State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Adrian Delph, Justin Forrest, James Lewis Jr. and Michael Almonacy have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Mountaineers scoring this season.ACCURATE ADRIAN: Delph has connected on 51.6 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Zips. App State has an assist on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) over its past three outings while Akron has assists on 39 of 91 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Akron defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.8 percent, the 26th-best mark in the country. App State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent from the field through five games (ranked 259th).

