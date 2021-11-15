AL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Peter Schmuck, At Large BAL A.Garcia Mountcastle I.Garcia Joe Trezza, MLB.com BAL Arozarena I.Garcia Mountcastle Jason Mastrodonato, Boston Herald BOS Arozarena I.Garcia Franco Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic BOS Arozarena Mountcastle A.Garcia Jesse Rogers, ESPN CHI Arozarena I.Garcia Manoah Bruce Levine, WSCR writer/reporter CHI Clase Arozarena I.Garcia Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com CLE Arozarena Franco I.Garcia Chris Assenheimer, The Chronicle-Telegram CLE I.Garcia A.Garcia Arozarena Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press DET Arozarena I.Garcia Franco Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic DET Arozarena I.Garcia Franco Alyson Footer, MLB.com HOU Arozarena I.Garcia A.Garcia Richard Justice, Texas Monthly HOU Arozarena I.Garcia A.Garcia Dan Hirsch, Baseball-Reference.com KC Arozarena Franco A.Garcia Vahe Gregorian, Kansas City Star KC I.Garcia McClanahan Mountcastle Hideki Okuda, Sports Nippon Newspaper LA Franco Arozarena I.Garcia Tomohiko Yasuoka, Jiji Press LA Arozarena Clase I.Garcia Aaron Gleeman, The Athletic MIN Arozarena Franco I.Garcia Brian Hall, The Associated Press MIN Arozarena Clase I.Garcia Brian Hoch, MLB.com NY Arozarena I.Garcia A.Garcia Tom Verducci, SI.com NY Arozarena I.Garcia A.Garcia Steve Kroner, San Francisco Chronicle OAK Arozarena I.Garcia Mountcastle Melissa Lockard, The Athletic OAK Franco I.Garcia Arozarena Lauren Smith, The News Tribune SEA Arozarena I.Garcia A.Garcia Tim Booth, The Associated Press SEA Arozarena Franco I.Garcia Mark Topkin, Tampa Bay Times TB Arozarena I.Garcia Mountcastle Adam Berry, MLB.com TB Arozarena I.Garcia A.Garcia Kevin Sherrington, Dallas Morning News TEX A.Garcia Arozarena I.Garcia Stefan Stevenson, Fort Worth Star Telegram TEX A.Garcia Arozarena Franco Kaitlyn McGrath, The Athletic TOR Arozarena I.Garcia Franco Rob Longley, Toronto Sun TOR Arozarena Franco Manoah

