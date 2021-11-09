Alabama 109, Charleston Southern 32

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (0-1)
Adamson 0-7 0-0 0, Faye 4-9 0-0 8, Godfrey 2-7 0-0 5, Gittens 1-4 2-2 5, Leigh 4-15 0-0 9, Fargo 0-1 2-2 2, Baltezegar 1-6 1-1 3, Dames 0-5 0-0 0, Rogers 0-1 0-0 0, Winans 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-56 5-5 32
ALABAMA (1-0)
Rice 6-8 2-2 14, Abrams 1-3 0-0 2, Barber 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 9-19 2-2 25, Mingo-Young 4-6 3-4 12, Craig Cruce 1-1 1-2 3, Wade-Warren 7-9 1-4 16, Daniel 1-8 2-2 4, Gordon 0-3 0-0 0, Grizzle 3-7 0-0 6, Sutton 3-7 7-9 13, Blackshear 3-5 3-4 9, Cullinan 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-79 23-31 109
|Charleston Southern
|10
|6
|7
|9
|—
|32
|Alabama
|20
|26
|34
|29
|—
|109
3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 3-17 (Adamson 0-3, Faye 0-2, Godfrey 1-3, Gittens 1-2, Leigh 1-4, Fargo 0-1, Dames 0-2), Alabama 8-25 (Abrams 0-2, Barber 1-2, Davis 5-10, Mingo-Young 1-2, Wade-Warren 1-2, Daniel 0-3, Grizzle 0-2, Sutton 0-1, Cullinan 0-1). Assists_Charleston Southern 7 (Adamson 2), Alabama 19 (Mingo-Young 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 36 (Adamson 2-4), Alabama 53 (Davis 5-12). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 24, Alabama 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_452.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments