Alabama 77, W. Carolina 43

W. CAROLINA (3-3)

Martin Ruiz 0-1 0-0 0, Meyers 1-3 0-0 3, Moates 2-4 0-0 4, Oduah 0-5 0-0 0, Reid 0-0 2-2 2, Cruz 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Holliday 2-5 4-4 8, Justice 3-10 2-3 9, Marshall 7-14 1-1 15, Singer 1-1 0-0 2, Trumm 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-49 9-10 43

ALABAMA (4-2)

Rice 1-5 2-2 4, Abrams 5-8 3-4 17, Barber 2-8 2-2 8, Davis 5-12 2-4 14, Mingo-Young 0-2 2-4 2, Craig Cruce 1-2 2-2 4, Wade-Warren 3-5 0-0 6, Daniel 3-6 5-6 12, Gordon 2-3 3-4 7, Grizzle 1-1 0-0 3, Sutton 0-2 0-0 0, Koang 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 21-28 77

W. Carolina 9 10 15 9 — 43 Alabama 22 15 17 23 — 77

3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 2-14 (Meyers 1-1, Oduah 0-3, Cruz 0-1, Davis 0-1, Justice 1-6, Marshall 0-1, Trumm 0-1), Alabama 10-29 (Abrams 4-6, Barber 2-7, Davis 2-8, Mingo-Young 0-2, Craig Cruce 0-1, Wade-Warren 0-1, Daniel 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Grizzle 1-1). Assists_W. Carolina 10 (Justice 4), Alabama 12 (Barber 5). Fouled Out_W. Carolina Reid, Alabama Wade-Warren. Rebounds_W. Carolina 30 (Marshall 2-6), Alabama 40 (Rice 3-7). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 21, Alabama 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,770.

