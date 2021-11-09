Alabama A&M 82, Tennessee St. 73

TENNESSEE ST. (0-0)

Brown 3-6 1-2 8, Nicholson 4-10 0-1 10, Dowuona 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper 4-8 1-2 9, Marshall 3-11 0-0 7, Boyd 7-15 0-0 17, Fitzgerald 5-13 0-0 13, Dupree 3-3 0-0 7, Acosta 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 2-5 73.

ALABAMA A&M (0-0)

J.Johnson 7-14 3-4 17, E.Williams 6-10 3-3 15, Hicks 6-17 0-0 16, Tucker 2-2 6-9 10, D.Smith 4-15 1-3 10, Cortez 4-4 0-0 9, Lee 1-3 0-2 2, Tatum 1-5 0-0 3, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-71 13-21 82.

Halftime_Alabama A&M 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 11-27 (Boyd 3-7, Fitzgerald 3-7, Nicholson 2-2, Dupree 1-1, Brown 1-2, Marshall 1-5, Cooper 0-1, Miller 0-2), Alabama A&M 7-17 (Hicks 4-7, Cortez 1-1, Tatum 1-2, D.Smith 1-5, Lee 0-1, Riley 0-1). Rebounds_Tennessee St. 41 (Nicholson 15), Alabama A&M 37 (J.Johnson 12). Assists_Tennessee St. 12 (Cooper 5), Alabama A&M 16 (Tucker 8). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 16, Alabama A&M 10. A_2,561 (6,000).

