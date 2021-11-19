On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alabama A&M faces UAB

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 3:31 pm
1 min read
      

Alabama A&M (1-2) vs. UAB (3-1)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and UAB look to bounce back from losses. Alabama A&M fell 89-66 at Cincinnati on Tuesday. UAB lost 66-63 to South Carolina on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UAB’s Quan Jackson has averaged 15 points and 3.3 steals while Jordan Walker has put up 14.3 points. For the Bulldogs, Jalen Johnson has averaged 19.3 points and eight rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 12.7 points, five rebounds and three steals.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Alabama A&M’s Hicks has attempted 19 3-pointers and connected on 31.6 percent of them, and is 6 of 19 over his last three games.

STREAK SCORING: UAB has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 95 points while giving up 69.7.

STIFLING DEFENSE: UAB has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 30.6 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Route Fifty Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas