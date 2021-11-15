Alabama A&M pays visit to Cincy

Alabama A&M (1-1) vs. Cincinnati (2-0)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays host to Alabama A&M in an early season matchup. Alabama A&M fell short in a 70-47 game at Jacksonville State in its last outing. Cincinnati is coming off a 73-68 win at home against Georgia in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: This game represents an Ohio homecoming for Bulldogs junior EJ Williams, who has averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on the season. Juniors Jalen Johnson, who’s produced 14 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and Garrett Hicks, who’s averaged 13.5 points, five rebounds and three steals, have helped Williams with leadership duties this year. On the other bench, Jeremiah Davenport has averaged 11 points and 7.5 rebounds while David DeJulius has put up 9.5 points and four rebounds.DOMINANT DAVENPORT: Davenport has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Alabama A&M’s Smith has attempted 10 3-pointers and has connected on 20 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has committed a turnover on just 11.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all AAC teams. The Bearcats have turned the ball over only eight times per game this season.

