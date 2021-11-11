Alabama A&M takes on JSU

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 5:30 pm
Alabama A&M (1-0) vs. Jacksonville State (0-1)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays Alabama A&M in an early season matchup. Alabama A&M took care of Tennessee State by nine at home in its last outing. Jacksonville State lost 60-57 on the road against Wichita State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M went 2-0 against non-conference teams last season. In those two games, the Bulldogs gave up 83 points per game while scoring 85.5 per outing. Jacksonville State went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 66 points and giving up 69.5 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

