Alabama A&M welcomes Tennessee St. in season opener

Tennessee State (0-0) vs. Alabama A&M (0-0)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M opens its season by hosting the Tennessee State Tigers. Tennessee State went 4-19 last year, while Alabama A&M ended up 6-9.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State went 0-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those two games, the Tigers gave up 67.5 points per game while scoring 64.5 per contest. Alabama A&M went 2-0 in non-conference play, averaging 85.5 points and giving up 83 per game in the process.

___

___

