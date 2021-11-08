On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alabama A&M welcomes Tennessee St. in season opener

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

Tennessee State (0-0) vs. Alabama A&M (0-0)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M opens its season by hosting the Tennessee State Tigers. Tennessee State went 4-19 last year, while Alabama A&M ended up 6-9.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State went 0-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those two games, the Tigers gave up 67.5 points per game while scoring 64.5 per contest. Alabama A&M went 2-0 in non-conference play, averaging 85.5 points and giving up 83 per game in the process.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH welcomed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm for an official visit