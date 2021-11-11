Albany plays La Salle

Albany (0-1) vs. La Salle (0-1)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany and La Salle look to bounce back from losses. Albany fell 77-56 to Towson in its last outing. La Salle lost 86-81 in overtime to Sacred Heart in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany went 0-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those two games, the Great Danes gave up 68.5 points per game while scoring 64.5 per outing. La Salle went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 62.5 points and allowing 66.7 per game in the process.

___

___

