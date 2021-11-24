Ali scores 20 points to lift Akron over Evansville 69-60

On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 2:49 pm
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ali Ali matched his career high with 20 points and Akron beat Evansville 69-60 in a Gulf Coast Showcase matchup on Wednesday.

Xavier Castaneda had 11 points for Akron (3-3) and Greg Tribble scored 10 for the Zips. Enrique Freeman registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jawaun Newton had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Purple Aces (2-6), who now have a four-game losing streak.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

