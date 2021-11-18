On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Allen scores 22 to lead New Mexico State over Davidson 75-64

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021 4:51 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 22 points as New Mexico State got past Davidson 75-64 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

Jabari Rice had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for New Mexico State (3-0). Donnie Tillman added 14 points and Johnny McCants had 11.

Luka Brajkovic had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2). Hyunjung Lee and Foster Loyer each had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

